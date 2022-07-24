Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Victoria Bridge on Ridout Street to close Monday, reopen in spring 2023

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 24, 2022 2:24 pm
victoria bridge View image in full screen
The Victoria Bridge on Ridout Street was built in 1926. City of London/Twitter

The City of London says starting Monday, July 25, Ridout Street will be closed between Thames Park and Horton Street as work progresses on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.

The road is set to reopen in spring of 2023 when the new bridge is expected to be complete.

Read more: London, Ont. unveils top 10 construction projects for 2022

The City says Thames Park will remain open and access will be maintained during the project.

A temporary bridge for cyclists and pedestrians has been installed across the Thames River and will be open to the public on Monday.

Several London Transit bus routes are impacted by this closure and will be detoured along Grand Avenue, Carfrae Crescent and Richmond Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 24-hour construction to begin on downtown London, Ont. street for 2 weeks

The City says the Victoria Bridge Reconstruction Project will replace the current bridge, which was built in 1926.

The new bridge will have a “through arch” structure that includes a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians and improved connectivity with the Thames Valley Parkway.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagConstruction tagCity Of London tagroad closure tagVictoria Bridge tagRidout Street tagridout street closed tagRidout Street Victoria Bridge Construction tagvictoria bridge closed tagvictoria bridge construction tagwhen is ridout street closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers