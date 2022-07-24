Victoria Bridge on Ridout Street to close Monday, reopen in spring 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London says starting Monday, July 25, Ridout Street will be closed between Thames Park and Horton Street as work progresses on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.

The road is set to reopen in spring of 2023 when the new bridge is expected to be complete.

The City says Thames Park will remain open and access will be maintained during the project.

A temporary bridge for cyclists and pedestrians has been installed across the Thames River and will be open to the public on Monday.

Several London Transit bus routes are impacted by this closure and will be detoured along Grand Avenue, Carfrae Crescent and Richmond Street.

The City says the Victoria Bridge Reconstruction Project will replace the current bridge, which was built in 1926.

The new bridge will have a “through arch” structure that includes a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians and improved connectivity with the Thames Valley Parkway.

As a reminder, starting this Monday, Ridout St will be closed to all traffic from Thames Park to Horton St as work progresses on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project. This closure is scheduled to be in place until spring of 2023. #ldnont (1/6) pic.twitter.com/IxxGDHDXzd — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) July 22, 2022