24-hour construction to begin on downtown London, Ont. street for 2 weeks

The City of London says starting Monday, May 9, construction crews will begin 24-hour-a-day work on Ridout Street North between Fullarton Street and Queens Avenue.

This is part of the Downtown Loop construction project, as part of the city’s future bus rapid transit network.

The City says daytime and overnight construction is required to complete necessary underground drilling to install new pipes and sewers beneath the road.

The 24-hour-a-day work is expected to last about two weeks and construction will return to regular daytime operations afterward.

While most of the drilling will take place Monday to Friday, some construction activities may be required on weekends.

Above ground, the City says traffic conditions will not change and access will continue to be maintained to residences and buildings.

Crews have installed vibration monitors surrounding the construction site, which will be checked throughout the work.

Noise barriers will be installed near the drilling work to minimize ground-level noise as much as possible, but regular construction noise should be expected in the area.

The City says this work is necessary to install new pipelines to upgrade aging sewers and other underground infrastructure in support of London’s growing population and to preserve the health of the Thames River.

The City has also said additional minor above-ground work will take place this year along King Street to add new streetlights and upgrade traffic signals.

Phase 2 of the loop’s construction, from York Street to Queens Avenue, is slated to begin this year, with Phase 3, running from Queens Avenue west to Ridout Street and then south to King, set to start in 2023.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick

