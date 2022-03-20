London, Ont. closing part of King Street for 4 months due to construction

Send this page to someone via email

Heads up, downtown London commuters: The City of London says King Street will be closed between Adelaide Street North and Lyle Street starting Monday.

The closure is set for four months.

It is due to construction beginning for Phase 1 of the East London Link and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements, a project aimed to revitalize more than six kilometres of road from downtown to Fanshawe College.

The City says two-way traffic will be temporarily permitted on King Street between Adelaide Street North and Hewitt Street during this period to accommodate local traffic and visits to businesses in the area, which remain open.

Pedestrian access will also be maintained.

Motorists will be detoured to York Street while this closure is in place.

Municipal Parking Lot #4 can be accessed from Marshall Street.

The City says the remaining phases of the East London Link will be built between 2023 and 2025.