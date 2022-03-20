Menu

Traffic

London, Ont. closing part of King Street for 4 months due to construction

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2022 1:16 pm
map View image in full screen
A map graphic showing the location of upcoming construction work for Phase 1 of the East London Link project, requiring a road closure on King St. between Adelaide St N. and Lyle St. The City of London

Heads up, downtown London commuters: The City of London says King Street will be closed between Adelaide Street North and Lyle Street starting Monday.

The closure is set for four months.

Read more: London ranks fastest in Ontario for population growth, census shows

It is due to construction beginning for Phase 1 of the East London Link and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements, a project aimed to revitalize more than six kilometres of road from downtown to Fanshawe College.

The City says two-way traffic will be temporarily permitted on King Street between Adelaide Street North and Hewitt Street during this period to accommodate local traffic and visits to businesses in the area, which remain open.

Pedestrian access will also be maintained.

Read more: London, Ont. non-profit to receive $400K in support of four city ‘main streets’

Motorists will be detoured to York Street while this closure is in place.

Municipal Parking Lot #4 can be accessed from Marshall Street.

The City says the remaining phases of the East London Link will be built between 2023 and 2025.

