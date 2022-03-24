London, Ont. unveils top 10 construction projects for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

There’s plenty of road work ahead for London, Ont., and city officials have unveiled their official list for the top 10 construction projects of 2022.

From an underpass that’s years in the making to the replacement of a bridge that’s older than most people living in the city, the projects are selected based on a number of criteria, including construction duration, scope of work and its impact on citizens.

London’s proposed construction portfolio for 2022 is pegged at $190 million and city councillors will have their first chance to discuss the top 10 list when a report from city staff arrives at the civic works committee on Tuesday.

Published annually, the top 10 list aims to keep Londoners informed about the upcoming construction year. A dedicated webpage is available for the projects at london.ca/topten.

Jennie Dann, London’s director of construction and infrastructure services, says staying in touch with neighbours, motorists, businesses and other people affected by construction is one of several ways the city aims to mitigate potential disruptions.

“Some of the things that we do is work on enhanced signage in and around the core, so it will help people navigate through construction,” Dann said.

“We’re also providing ongoing, on-the-ground support for businesses, so we now have a permanent construction-business relations coordinator who’s out there on the street, making sure people’s needs are being met.”

The City of London will also provide information on detours and traffic diversions tied to construction on social media pages and Dann suggests drivers download the Waze mobile app for real-time alerts about traffic disruptions.

Access to businesses surrounded by construction is another priority the city looks to keep top of mind during this season.

“Parking is also a concern, so similar to last year, we’ll be offering temporary park and pick-up locations throughout downtown,” Dann added.

“We’re also continuing promotions from the downtown last year, things like our Downtown Dollars and there’s a discount code you can use on the Honk app; if you type in ‘CORE’ you can get free parking downtown.”

This year’s top 10 construction projects are:

1. Adelaide Street North Underpass

The Adelaide Street North Underpass will allow traffic to bypass the train tracks between Pall Mall Street and Central Avenue, just west of McMahen Park near the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre.

When an environmental assessment was drawn up for the Adelaide Street North Underpass, it revealed delays caused by trains along that stretch of road happen 20 times a day on average, often exceeding a total delay time of two hours each day.

The project’s total budget was previously set at $58.3 million, but will now require at least an additional $29.3 million, bringing the lowest possible new total budget to $87.6 million.

When the top 10 construction projects list makes its way to the civic works committee next week, city councillors will also debate a report that explains the increase.

Councillors are given three contractors to choose from, with the lowest bid coming in at $60.2 million from McLean Taylor Construction Ltd. The budget numbers listed above are based on McLean’s bid.

Bot Engineering & Construction Ltd. is offering to do the work for $68.5 million and Dufferin Construction Co., a division of CRH Canada Group Inc., has submitted a price of $91.6 million.

If all goes according to plan, construction will start in spring with a completion date set for summer of 2024.

View image in full screen A rendering of the upcoming underpass on Adelaide Street North looking south. City of London / london.ca

2. Downtown Loop Phase 2

Tied to London’s upcoming bus rapid transit system, Downtown Loop Phase 2 construction will take place along Ridout Street North, between Fullarton and York streets, and Queens Avenue, between Ridout and Wellington streets.

As the name suggests, it picks up from last year’s phase 1 construction, which largely took place on King Street between Richmond and Clarence streets.

Downtown Londoners can expect phased road and sidewalk closures, impacts to public transit and detours for cyclists.

3. East London Link Phase 1

Shovels are already in the ground for the East London Link Phase 1 construction, which is also tied to London’s upcoming bus rapid transit system.

The construction will take place along King Street between Wellington and Lyle streets.

On Monday, city officials announced that King Street will be closed between Adelaide Street North and Lyle Streets for four months.

4. Southdale Road West

Aiming to provide road and infrastructure improvements, the Southdale Road West project will add a number of items, including new landscaping, new sidewalks and bike paths, upgraded water mains, as well as new street lights and traffic signals.

It will take place along a section of Southdale that stretches from Pine Valley Boulevard to just west of Bostwick Road.

5. Victoria Bridge Replacement

This project will see city workers replace the aging 1920s truss bridge with a new through arch-structure while adding wider sidewalks and extended bike lane connections.

A temporary active transportation bridge will be provided, but drivers can expect Victoria Bridge, which sits along Ridout Street North between Horton Street East and Ingleside Place, to be closed for some time.

View image in full screen One of this year’s top construction projects includes the upcoming replacement of Victoria Bridge, which sits on Ridout Street North, just east of Thames Park. City of London

6. Mud Creek Phase 2

The second phase of stormwater improvement construction will continue on work that aims to wash away flooding concerns along London’s Mud Creek.

Cycling and road closures are expected and pedestrians will also see temporary restrictions.

The creek runs through an area between Wonderland Road North and Beaverbrook Avenue, just north of Riverside Drive.

7. Kilworth Bridge Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation project will improve both Kilworth Bridge and the multi-use path below.

Cycling and road closures are expected for the bridge, which sits on Oxford Street West just before it turns into Glendon Drive.

8. Queens Avenue Road and Cycle Rehabilitation

Hoping to provide road renewal and improved cycling infrastructure, the project will work along Queens Avenue between Maitland and Quebec streets.

No closures are expected for road users, but drivers and cyclists will see lane restrictions. Temporary sidewalk closures are also on the horizon and London Transit will have various stop impacts as a result.

9. Pottersburg Phase 1 Reconstruction

The reconstruction project will focus on repairing the Pottersburg Creek Trunk Sanitary Sewer between the Clarke Road Sanitary Pumping Station and where Pottersburg Creek crosses Dundas Street.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on a section of Dundas Street near Spruce Street and Burdick Place.

Lane restrictions and London Transit stop impacts are expected, along with temporary sidewalk closures.

10. Brydges Street

Rounding off the list is the second phase of infrastructure renewal for Brydges Street, which began last year.

Proposed work includes water main and sewer replacements, new on-road bike lanes, elimination of on-street parking, replaced sidewalks and a new asphalt road surface.

This year’s construction will lead to road and cycling closures, as well as temporary sidewalk closures.

