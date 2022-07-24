Police continue to search for man wanted in connection with Toronto jewelry store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to search for a man following an alleged robbery in Toronto that took place in May.

Toronto police said they responded to a robbery call in the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard on May 28.

Police said a man entered a jewelry store and stole “some valuable items” from a display before he was confronted by an employee.

He threw the employee to the ground before fleeing the scene, police alleged.

Officers are searching for 44-year-old Ian Beckford. They said he is wanted for robbery with violence, theft over $5,000 and assault.

“He is believed to be violent. If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1,” police said.

