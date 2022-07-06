Police search for man wanted in connection with Toronto robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man following an alleged robbery in Toronto that took place in May.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to a robbery call in the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard on May 28.

Police said a robbery allegedly took place in the area and a man fled the scene.

Read more: Police name man wanted in relation to violent Toronto bank robbery

Officers are searching for 44-year-old Ian Beckford. They said he is wanted for robbery with violence, theft over $5,000 and assault.

“He is believed to be violent. If located, do no approach call 9-1-1,” police said.