Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for man wanted in connection with Toronto robbery

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 9:55 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police are searching for a man following an alleged robbery in Toronto that took place in May.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to a robbery call in the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard on May 28.

Police said a robbery allegedly took place in the area and a man fled the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police name man wanted in relation to violent Toronto bank robbery

Officers are searching for 44-year-old Ian Beckford. They said he is wanted for robbery with violence, theft over $5,000 and assault.

“He is believed to be violent. If located, do no approach call 9-1-1,” police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagAssault tagRobbery tagToronto crime tagTPS tagJane Street tagYork Gate Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers