Man accused of knocking B.C. mom and toddler to the ground appears in court

The man accused of knocking a mother and toddler to the ground while fleeing from police in Vancouver’s Chinatown appeared in court on Friday.

Shackwan David Kelly was arrested Thursday, after a witness recognized him from media reports about the case.

During Friday’s hearing, Crown lawyers presented arguments seeking to have his bail revoked. That decision was put over until Monday.

The Chinatown incident is just one of several violent incidents Kelly is accused of perpetrating across the city in a single month.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have assaulted two security guards at Vancouver General Hospital on June 19.

He is accused of assaulting the mother and child in Chinatown on July 9, wile fleeing from police responding to reports he was kicking cars.

And on July 19, while on bail, he is alleged to have assaulted someone at the Kettle Friendship Society.

“When a person is at risk to public safety, when we believe a person is a risk to public safety it’s our job to apprehend them and to put them before the courts. Ultimately when they enter the court system, it’s beyond the control of the police,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News.

Global News has learned Kelly is under investigation in relation to another apparently random attack on a TransLink bus.

That incident took place on a bus travelling northbound on Main Street on June 20.

According to police, the suspect stood over a female passenger, making threatening motions at her. When she stood up to approach the driver, the suspect then punched her multiple times in the head.

“The incident that occurred on the bus is an investigation that’s being led by Metro Vancouver Transit Police. That said, we work very closely with partner police agencies especially on violent crimes, stranger attacks, street crimes,” Addison said.

“In any case whenever we have a suspect identified in one case like the Chinatown incident we’ll look for similar MOs, similar descriptions, similar behaviours for unsolved crimes that have occurred in the city and we’ll work with other agencies to look for common linkages.”

Kelly’s lawyer declined an interview on his behalf, but said her client has “mental health difficulties.”