Man accused of assaulting Vancouver mom and toddler back in custody

Vancouver police say a man accused of assaulting a mother and toddler is back in police custody, after failing to appear in court.

Shakwan Kelly, 27, was arrested just before 8 a.m. Thursday on Keefer Street, after someone recognized him and flagged a nearby patrol officer, the VPD said in a media release.

The assault allegations stem from an incident on East Pender Street on July 9, which was captured on security video.

Police had been responding to reports of a shirtless man kicking cars in traffic, when the suspect ran away through Chinatown, according to police.

As he ran, the suspect struck a 40-year-old woman and her toddler, who were standing on the sidewalk, according to police.

The woman struck her head, while the child suffered multiple scrapes.

Kelly was arrested and charged with assault, mischief and assaulting a police officer, before being released.

When he failed to appear at a July 12 court hearing, police issued a B.C.-wide warrant.

