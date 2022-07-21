Menu

Crime

Woman attacked in unprovoked stranger assault aboard Vancouver bus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Transit Police looking for suspect in unprovoked stranger assault' Metro Vancouver Transit Police looking for suspect in unprovoked stranger assault
WATCH: (Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers.) Metro Vancouver Transit Police released a video of an assault on a woman in hopes someone recognizes the suspect. The random bus attack occurred on a Vancouver bus travelling north on Main Street on June 20th around 7:30 p.m.

A woman was punched numerous times in a seemingly unprovoked assault on a Vancouver bus.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police released a video of the assault, in hopes someone recognizes the suspect.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman on a Vancouver bus in June. View image in full screen
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman on a Vancouver bus in June. Transit Police

The assault took place on a bus heading northbound on Main Street in Vancouver on June 20, 2022.

Read more: No jail time, likely no record for man who randomly attacked woman in Vancouver alley

In the video, a man approaches a woman sitting on a bus, stopping inches from her face.

He stands above her, shaking his fist and making motions threatening to punch her.

Shortly after, the woman stands up and approaches the bus driver.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the suspect attacks the woman, punching her in the head multiple times.

Read more: Vancouver mother and toddler struck by fleeing, wanted suspect; VPD looking for witnesses

“Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any serious physical injuries in this shocking, unprovoked attack,” Const. Amanda Steed said.

“Everyone has the right to arrive at their transit destination safely, and without the fear of harassment or assault.”

Police describe the suspect as a man, 30 to 50 years of age, six feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a light brown pullover with dark-coloured pants and black runners, police said.

Click to play video: 'Armed suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Vancouver' Armed suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Vancouver
Armed suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Vancouver

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact police at 604-515-8300.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagBC tagTransit police tagmetro vancouver transit police tagVancouver assault tagVancouver transit tagstranger assault tagBC assault tag

