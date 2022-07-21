Woman attacked in unprovoked stranger assault aboard Vancouver bus

A woman was punched numerous times in a seemingly unprovoked assault on a Vancouver bus.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police released a video of the assault, in hopes someone recognizes the suspect.
The assault took place on a bus heading northbound on Main Street in Vancouver on June 20, 2022.
In the video, a man approaches a woman sitting on a bus, stopping inches from her face.
He stands above her, shaking his fist and making motions threatening to punch her.
Shortly after, the woman stands up and approaches the bus driver.
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the suspect attacks the woman, punching her in the head multiple times.
“Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any serious physical injuries in this shocking, unprovoked attack,” Const. Amanda Steed said.
“Everyone has the right to arrive at their transit destination safely, and without the fear of harassment or assault.”
Police describe the suspect as a man, 30 to 50 years of age, six feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a light brown pullover with dark-coloured pants and black runners, police said.
Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact police at 604-515-8300.
