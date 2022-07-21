Jake Virtanen sex assault trial enters day 4 with complainant on the stand

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The woman who has accused former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen of sexual assault is expected to be back on the stand as her cross-examination at trial continues Thursday.

The woman, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, became emotional on Wednesday when defence lawyer Brock Martland asked her why she didn’t “invent an excuse,” such as having a yeast infection or menstruation, to avoid a sexual interaction with Virtanen at the Westin Bayshore Hotel in Vancouver back in September 2017.

“I thought saying, ‘No, I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to do this’ and physically pushing [Virtanen] off of me was enough. What else did I have to say?” she told the court.

Earlier, she was asked about the layout of the hotel room where they spent the night.

Story continues below advertisement

2:41 Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck

The complainant said she was looking over a balcony in the hotel room when Virtanen came up behind her and kissed her on the neck.

Martland then showed photos of the suite to the jury, claiming there was no conventional balcony, just a sliding glass door with a railing. The complainant said she considered that a balcony.

She also said they watched Netflix together in the hotel room but Martland said there was no capability to watch Netflix in the hotel in 2017.

2:42 Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial begins Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial begins

Read more: Trial begins for former Canucks player Jake Virtanen on sex assault charge

Story continues below advertisement

Virtanen is charged with one count of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.