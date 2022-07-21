Menu

Crime

Jake Virtanen sex assault trial enters day 4 with complainant on the stand

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Virtanen accuser emotional during cross-examination' Virtanen accuser emotional during cross-examination
Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. The sexual assault trial of former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continued Wednesday. The complainant was back on the stand being cross-examined by Virtanen's lawyer. As Sarah Macdonald reports, she was emotional as defense questioned her motives and recall.

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The woman who has accused former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen of sexual assault is expected to be back on the stand as her cross-examination at trial continues Thursday.

The woman, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, became emotional on Wednesday when defence lawyer Brock Martland asked her why she didn’t “invent an excuse,” such as having a yeast infection or menstruation, to avoid a sexual interaction with Virtanen at the Westin Bayshore Hotel in Vancouver back in September 2017.

“I thought saying, ‘No, I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to do this’ and physically pushing [Virtanen] off of me was enough. What else did I have to say?” she told the court.

Earlier, she was asked about the layout of the hotel room where they spent the night.

The complainant said she was looking over a balcony in the hotel room when Virtanen came up behind her and kissed her on the neck.

Trending Stories

Martland then showed photos of the suite to the jury, claiming there was no conventional balcony, just a sliding glass door with a railing. The complainant said she considered that a balcony.

She also said they watched Netflix together in the hotel room but Martland said there was no capability to watch Netflix in the hotel in 2017.

Virtanen is charged with one count of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

