Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jury shown conversations between Jake Virtanen and accuser as sex assault trial continues

By Amy Judd & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck' Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck
Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. The sexual assault trial of former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continued Tuesday. The complainant was on the stand for the second day in a row and was cross-examined by the defence.

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continues Wednesday.

The complainant was back on the stand for a second day Tuesday after testifying on Monday that Virtanen had non-consensual sex with her in September 2017 at the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

On Tuesday she was cross-examined by the defence about first meeting Virtanen at the Calgary Stampede.

Click to play video: 'Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial begins' Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial begins
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial begins

Read more: Sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continues with cross-examination

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Brock Martland asked the accuser about the pair’s communication after they first met. She said they communicated over Snapchat, Instagram and text. Some of those texts no longer exist, she added, as she got a new phone in 2020.

Trending Stories

Martland then asked if the conversations leading up to the alleged sex assault were flirtatious. She said she is not sure but said the communication stopped after the alleged sex assault.

The jury was also shown cellphone video of Virtanen intoxicated at the Calgary Stampede. Also in the footage is the complainant, holding a bowl that Virtanen was vomiting into.

Virtanen’s defence then insinuated the accuser knew he was a high-earning NHL player and that’s why she was interested in him.

Read more: Trial begins for former Canucks player Jake Virtanen on sex assault charge

Virtanen has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident and has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last a week.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Canucks tagJake Virtanen tagJake Virtanen news tagjake virtanen trial tagJake Virtanen Vancouver Canucks tagjake virtanen latest tagJake Virtanen sex assault charge tagjake virtanen update tagJake Virtanen trial latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers