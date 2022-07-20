Jury shown conversations between Jake Virtanen and accuser as sex assault trial continues

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continues Wednesday.

The complainant was back on the stand for a second day Tuesday after testifying on Monday that Virtanen had non-consensual sex with her in September 2017 at the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

On Tuesday she was cross-examined by the defence about first meeting Virtanen at the Calgary Stampede.

Defence lawyer Brock Martland asked the accuser about the pair’s communication after they first met. She said they communicated over Snapchat, Instagram and text. Some of those texts no longer exist, she added, as she got a new phone in 2020.

Martland then asked if the conversations leading up to the alleged sex assault were flirtatious. She said she is not sure but said the communication stopped after the alleged sex assault.

The jury was also shown cellphone video of Virtanen intoxicated at the Calgary Stampede. Also in the footage is the complainant, holding a bowl that Virtanen was vomiting into.

Virtanen’s defence then insinuated the accuser knew he was a high-earning NHL player and that’s why she was interested in him.

Virtanen has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident and has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last a week.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.