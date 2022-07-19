Trial of former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen continues with cross-examination

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck forward Jake Virtanen is now underway in B.C. Supreme Court.

The complainant took the stand on the first day, Monday, telling the jury she and Virtanen first met at the Calgary Stampede in July 2017, three months before the alleged incident took place at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver.

She told the court that at the time of the assault, Virtanen had non-consensual vaginal intercourse with her, despite her consistently verbalizing non-consent.

Virtanen has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with that incident and has pleaded not guilty.

The trial centres around the question of consent.

Ravi Hira, a partner at the law firm of Hira Rowan, LLP, who is not involved in the case, said when there is a complaint about sexual assault and the issue of consent is key, the prosecution will be looking for evidence that the complainant did not consent. The defence will be looking for any corroboration between the two parties involved.

“Corroboration is very very necessary in my view in order to make sure you don’t have wrongful convictions,” Hira said.

“In cases where the issue is consent, or no consent, or a mistake as to consent, they are difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt and again, that is why corroboration is so important – injuries, text messages, a conversation with somebody else. That, if I were prosecuting, would be very helpful.”

If you or someone you know is has been a victim of sexual assault, or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.