July storms result in heavy damage to some Saskatchewan crops

Send this page to someone via email

Crop insurance adjusters have been out in full force across Western Canada after recent storms damaged many crops across the region, according to the Canadian Crop Hail Association (CCHA).

The CCHA said it is currently investigating more than 1,102 claims of crop damage for storms that occurred between July 4 and 11.

The storms produced pea- to golf ball-size hail and resulted in minor to heavy damage in some cases.

“The week of July 4th brought some intense storms stretching from Alberta all the way to Manitoba,” CCHA president Scott McQueen of Palliser Insurance said in a press release.

“Isolated areas saw heavy damage with ping pong ball-size hail reported. We are still finding damage in most areas light to medium, but heavy damage is being reported in some areas in all three provinces. Adjusters are out in full force and claims are being completed within the required time frames.”

Story continues below advertisement

Darryl Tiefenbach of Additional Municipal Hail said he expects to start seeing more severe damage to advanced crops in some areas.

“Wind and rain are contributing factors to crop damage in some of the more severe storm cells,” he said.

Damaged crops in Saskatchewan include cereals, oilseeds, pulses, fall rye, winter wheat and canola.

Provincially, 74 per cent of the fall cereals, 65 per cent of the spring cereals, 61 per cent of the oilseeds and 74 per cent of the pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

2:01 Flooding causes road connecting Muscowpetung, Edenwold to collapse Flooding causes road connecting Muscowpetung, Edenwold to collapse