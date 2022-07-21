Sask. heat wave could lead to crops being ready to harvest sooner than expected

The recent heat wave could mean that harvest season might come sooner than expected in Saskatchewan, just as it did in 2021.

According to the latest crop report from July 12 to July 18, crops are advancing quickly because of the hot humid climate over the past few weeks.

The added humidity is causing trouble in the haying process. Cutting hay becomes challenging as hay that is not dry enough after being cut can result in low quality feed.

Canola has suffered across the province from the heat and humidity and many producers are saying that their crops have experienced heat blasting and are worried about the effect that might have on their yields.

The province also experienced wild weather in the last few weeks with hail, thunder and even tornados leaving crops and trees damaged.

Provincially, 74 per cent of the fall cereals, 65 per cent of the spring cereals, 61 per cent of the oilseeds and 74 per cent of the pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

For some producers that were in areas that had dry conditions since the growing season began, the rain is no good at this point. However the moisture does increase their ability for a second cut of hay and will probably improve their pasture conditions.

The crop report states that hay yields will be shared next week but it is expected that due to dry conditions in the early part of the growing season, hay yields might will be lower than average for some producers.

Hail, strong winds, flooding, grasshoppers and gophers have causes some crop damage and producers will be assessing which of their fields need spraying for grasshoppers while fields in poor condition will most likely be cut as greenfeed.