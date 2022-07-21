Flooding causes road connecting Muscowpetung, Edenwold to collapse

Due to the mass rainfall that southern Saskatchewan received earlier this week, some communities are dealing with flooding issues including roadways. A road that connects to Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation (MSN) and RM of Edenwold is washed out where commuters have to take alternate routes which affects three neighbouring communities.

One of the main roads that lead into MSN collapsed that left band members and outside volunteers making sandbags to stop the water flow.

“The culverts couldn’t take the water and the water backed up probably about three and a half kilometres,” said Jim Pratt, MSN community safety adviser. “Yesterday morning, the water finally broke through (the road) and went into the coolies (which) flooded seven homes.”

Pratt said the families of the seven flooded homes are temporarily displaced until home repairs are completed. Volunteers for MSN have been working around the clock since the rainfall on Monday, July 18th to sandbag and salvage homes.

The sandbagging crew has also installed barricades that allows motorists know the road is not safe to cross. However, three people ignored the road sign and attempted to cross the water flowing road. The van collapsed in the water that left one person with injuries. According to a statement, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to the incident.

“Investigation has determined a vehicle drove into a collapsed portion of the road (due to washout),” stated police. “The driver and the two passengers were taken to hospital with injuries. Township Road 210 near Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation continues to be closed. The investigation continues.”

There isn’t residential damage to homes in the RM of Edenwold but one of their main roads also washed out due to the heavy rainfall. The manager of engineering and public works said there isn’t any property damage but one of the main roads located northeast of the town is washed out and is expected to cost thousands of dollars to repair.

“We know the material cost of the culverts is probably going to be between ($10,000) and $15,000,” said Clark Gates. “It is it’s not a paved road. It is a gravel road. So the cost to repair that road is mostly earthworks to be done … until we get costs from contractors, it’s tough to estimate how much that be.”

The RM of Edenwold and MSN leadership are talking about opening a discussion to have a mitigation plan for the future so communities can be prepared ahead of time.

“I think disaster mitigation plans are important and events like this spur on those collaboration meetings,” said Gates. “It’s tough to foresee something like this happening. But once it is, you can kind of have a better idea of where the major risks are between two municipalities or to provide public service (and) that the residents are provided safe access.”

In the meantime, there are detours provided and roads signs that Pratt and Gates encourage everyone to adhere to roadway signs and barricades and not to divert around them.

