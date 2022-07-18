Wild weekend weather continues into the week in southern Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

On the heels of a very active weekend, there is more threatening weather forecast for southern Saskatchewan Monday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Terri Lang says wild weather is not over yet.

“It looks like a very active night of thunderstorm activity across southern Saskatchewan,” said Lang.

Environment Canada said the most severe storms are expected along Highway 1 and southward. Lang said people should be prepared for what lies ahead.

“Most of southern Saskatchewan should be prepared for severe thunderstorms tonight and that includes all forms particularly flooding rains, possibility of hail, strong wind gusts and possibility of tornadoes,” she said.

Lang said the thunderstorms are forecast to continue through the night and into Tuesday but the risk of severe weather shouldn’t be as strong in southern Saskatchewan as it will be in Manitoba.

Regina fall within the risk area for the afternoon and into the evening.

Environment Canada encourages residents to be prepared, to keep their eyes on the sky and to have a way to receive alerts.

“We had a very active severe weather season so far,” said Lang. “Know what to do when severe weather hits.”

A wild weekend of weather occurred across Saskatchewan starting on Friday with a light show that lit up the night sky above Regina after earlier thunderstorm warnings were triggered.

At least one tornado touched down in Allan, Sask., Friday and most of the southeast of the province was under heat warnings all weekend, reaching 34 C in the Queen City on Saturday and Sunday.

Tornado warnings were back on Sunday evening in Moose Jaw, Belle Plaine and Pense, before emergency alerts were sent out in Regina. Other parts of the southeast including Weyburn, Estevan, Melville and Indian Head were under severe thunderstorm warnings.

