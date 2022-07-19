Heavy rain in the Queen City causes flooding across Regina

Following a week of warm temperatures in Regina, Mother Nature decided it was time for a little water Monday night.
After rain hit the streets throughout the evening, many Regina roads were flooded.
The City of Regina has reported a number of closures and statements due to flooded streets, including:
- Albert Street underpass is currently open
- Winnipeg Street underpass is closed
- Ring Road at Ross Avenue is closed
- Northbound on Ring Road is closed from Victoria Avenue
- Ring Round eastbound at Winnipeg Street is closed
- Victoria Avenue service road underpass is closed
- Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street underpass is closed
- Southbound traffic on Ring Road will be detoured to the exit at McDonald Street
- Northbound traffic on Ring Road will be detoured to the exit onto Victoria Avenue
The rain has also impacted transit services, as buses are forced to take alternate routes. People are advised to check transitlive.com for updates on services.
The city wants to remind families that storm channels are full and to keep pets and kids away from the water.
More to come…
