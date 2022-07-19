Heavy rain in the Queen City causes flooding across Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Following a week of warm temperatures in Regina, Mother Nature decided it was time for a little water Monday night.

After rain hit the streets throughout the evening, many Regina roads were flooded.

The City of Regina has reported a number of closures and statements due to flooded streets, including:

Albert Street underpass is currently open

Winnipeg Street underpass is closed

Ring Road at Ross Avenue is closed

Northbound on Ring Road is closed from Victoria Avenue

Ring Round eastbound at Winnipeg Street is closed

Victoria Avenue service road underpass is closed

Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street underpass is closed

Southbound traffic on Ring Road will be detoured to the exit at McDonald Street

Northbound traffic on Ring Road will be detoured to the exit onto Victoria Avenue

The rain has also impacted transit services, as buses are forced to take alternate routes. People are advised to check transitlive.com for updates on services.

The city wants to remind families that storm channels are full and to keep pets and kids away from the water.

