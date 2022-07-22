Menu

Crime

One man dead after stabbing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 2:25 pm
VPD officials are investigating a homicide that took place in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. View image in full screen
VPD officials are investigating a homicide that took place in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has died after he was stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Officials named the victim as 29-year-old Zane Ponecappo. He died in hospital on Thursday.

Vancouver police are investigating the stabbing, which took place near Columbia and East Hastings streets around 5 p.m. on July 9.

Ponecappo’s death is Vancouver’s ninth homicide of the year. Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2500.

