One man dead after stabbing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A man has died after he was stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Officials named the victim as 29-year-old Zane Ponecappo. He died in hospital on Thursday.

Vancouver police are investigating the stabbing, which took place near Columbia and East Hastings streets around 5 p.m. on July 9.

Ponecappo’s death is Vancouver’s ninth homicide of the year. Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2500.

