Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continues testimony at sex assault trial

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen is expected to be back on the stand at his sex assault trial Friday.

Virtanen unexpectedly took the stand on Thursday.

He told the court he first met the complainant, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, in 2017 at the Calgary Stampede.

Virtanen said they kept in touch and then later met up in Vancouver, adding that after they arranged to meet, he picked her up and told her they were going to his hotel.

He said she didn’t raise any concerns about it.

“Were you initially withholding it?” defence lawyer Colleen Elden asked.

“No,” Virtanen said.

“Did she raise any concerns?” the lawyer said.

“No.”

When asked about the alleged sex assault, Virtanen said the complainant “was active and she was an enthusiastic participant.” He said he “absolutely felt like she was into it. For me, it was obvious she wanted to have sex.”

The complainant said she verbally and physically resisted Virtanen.

During cross-examination earlier Thursday, Virtanen’s defence lawyer asked the complainant why she attended a Canucks game two days after the alleged assault. She said she was pretending everything was normal because she wanted to pretend the alleged assault hadn’t happened.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. It is also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.