Crime

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen continues testimony at sex assault trial

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen testifies at sexual assault trial' Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen testifies at sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen took the stand at his sexual assault trial, testifying that he believed his accuser was a willing participant when they had a sexual encounter.

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen is expected to be back on the stand at his sex assault trial Friday.

Virtanen unexpectedly took the stand on Thursday.

He told the court he first met the complainant, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, in 2017 at the Calgary Stampede.

Virtanen said they kept in touch and then later met up in Vancouver, adding that after they arranged to meet, he picked her up and told her they were going to his hotel.

He said she didn’t raise any concerns about it.

Click to play video: 'Virtanen accuser emotional during cross-examination' Virtanen accuser emotional during cross-examination
Virtanen accuser emotional during cross-examination

Read more: Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen tells sex assault trial about night he met complainant

Story continues below advertisement

“Were you initially withholding it?” defence lawyer Colleen Elden asked.

Trending Stories

“No,” Virtanen said.

“Did she raise any concerns?” the lawyer said.

“No.”

When asked about the alleged sex assault, Virtanen said the complainant “was active and she was an enthusiastic participant.” He said he “absolutely felt like she was into it. For me, it was obvious she wanted to have sex.”

The complainant said she verbally and physically resisted Virtanen.

During cross-examination earlier Thursday, Virtanen’s defence lawyer asked the complainant why she attended a Canucks game two days after the alleged assault. She said she was pretending everything was normal because she wanted to pretend the alleged assault hadn’t happened.

Click to play video: 'Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck' Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck
Complainant cross-examined in sexual assault case of former Vancouver Canuck

Read more: Jake Virtanen trial — Defence asks complainant why she didn’t make excuse to avoid sex

Story continues below advertisement

 

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. It is also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

