Violent Penticton rapist not ready for release

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A violent Penticton, B.C., rapist currently behind bars serving an “indeterminate sentence” recently waived his right to a parole hearing, acknowledging he is not ready for release.

David Bobbitt, who was classified as a dangerous offender in 2015, is potentially serving a lifetime in prison for the violent 2011 assault of a Penticton woman he snared after she entered his pawnshop looking to buy a bed.

The woman was near the front of the store with her small child in tow when Bobbitt attacked her from behind.

Over the course of 11 hours, she was beaten with a hammer, bound, threatened, sexually assaulted and burnt with a cigarette. All of it was in front of her young child.

Bobbitt stopped the attack and ran away when the woman’s brother showed up at his shop.

Even though there’s a possibility that Bobbitt will spend the rest of his days behind bars he is still entitled to a parole board review and became a candidate for release in 2018.

“In reviewing cases such as yours, the parole risk assessment criteria must be carefully considered and applied in order to ensure the protection of the public and to ensure that the manner in which the sentence is administered is tailored to meet the circumstances of your case and whether your continued incarceration has not become grossly disproportionate to your case,” the parole board wrote to him.

The parole board determined that keeping him incarcerated remains the best way forward.

Bobbitt’s came management team recommended that all parole be denied, noting that while he is willing to meet to discuss his offence history, he continues not fully to accept responsibility for his actions and “demonstrates no remorse.”

“The board is satisfied that your sentence is being tailored to meet the circumstances of your case and that your continued incarceration has not become grossly disproportionate,” the board wrote in Bobbitt’s parole document.

“The board finds your case management team are aware of your treatment needs, have afforded you the opportunity to participate in risk-relevant programming and have demonstrated a willingness to engage with you in order to address your risk to reoffend and advance your correctional plan. Any lack of progress in this regard is through your own doing.”