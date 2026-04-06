SUV strikes motorcycle, rider dies of injuries: Toronto police

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in Toronto Sunday afternoon when an SUV hit his bike and sent him into a parked car.
According to police, the man was driving a Kawasaki Ninja westbound on Danforth Avenue. A Toyota Highlander driving eastbound attempted to make a left turn and struck the motorcycle.
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The motorcyclist lost control and hit a parked car, suffering life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to a call about the collision at 3:05 p.m. They said the 21-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
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The driver of the Toyota Highlander remained on scene following the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.
Traffic Services are investigating and police are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or the collision to contact investigators.
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