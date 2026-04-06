Winnipeg police seeking suspect in mugging that left woman with minor injuries

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Winnipeg police are continuing to search for a suspect in a March 19 mugging of a 45-year-old woman who’d stopped to help a man she believed to be overdosing on a downtown street.

According to a statement from Winnipeg Police Service, the woman came across a downed man on the 600 block of Main Street, near Logan Avenue, and called 911.

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“As she was making the emergency phone call, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and robbed of her personal property,” police said in the release.

The suspect, who police say has hand and neck tattoos and wore a black jacket and jeans during the attack, took the personal items belonging to the woman, including her phone and smartwatch.

Responders from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service examined the woman and cleared her medically with only minor injuries, police said.