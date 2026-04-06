Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seeking suspect in mugging that left woman with minor injuries

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 4:57 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are continuing to search for a suspect in a March 19 mugging of a 45-year-old woman who’d stopped to help a man she believed to be overdosing on a downtown street.

According to a statement from Winnipeg Police Service, the woman came across a downed man on the 600 block of Main Street, near Logan Avenue, and called 911.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As she was making the emergency phone call, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and robbed of her personal property,” police said in the release.

The suspect, who police say has hand and neck tattoos and wore a black jacket and jeans during the attack, took the personal items belonging to the woman, including her phone and smartwatch.

Responders from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service examined the woman and cleared her medically with only minor injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices