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1 comment

  1. Edward
    April 6, 2026 at 9:26 am

    NO WAY!! Canada is Canadian and we don’t want to be ruled by an unelected foreign organization.

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Politics

Are Canadians open to joining the EU? Here’s what a poll found

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2026 9:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'French foreign minister says Canada could join EU'
French foreign minister says Canada could join EU
France's foreign minister is openly mulling the idea of Canada seeking membership in the European Union. Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Jean-Noël Barrot said the European Union is attracting more candidate countries and suggested Canada may sign up at some point. Prime Minister Mark Carney dismissed the idea of joining the European Union last June, saying he wants clearer and broader ties with the continent, but not as a member of the EU – Mar 18, 2026
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New polling suggests a majority of Canadians think Canada ought to explore joining the European Union at a fraught time for geopolitical relations.

A survey of 4,000 people conducted by Spark Advocacy’s polling arm in March found that one in four respondents thought it would be a good idea for Canada to formally join the economic and political bloc of European nations.

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A further 58 per cent indicated it was a proposal worth exploring further, while the remainder felt it was a bad idea.

Spark’s chief strategy officer Bruce Anderson says the survey suggests Canadians are increasingly open to finding ways to buck Canada’s reliance on the United States after more than a year of tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration.

France’s foreign minister last month openly floated the idea of Canada joining the EU, while Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he’s looking to deepen trade and security ties with the continent but not as a formal member of the bloc.

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The Spark poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online.

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