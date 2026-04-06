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Entertainment

Lady Gaga cancels final Montreal show hours before performance

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 6:52 pm
1 min read
Lady Gaga View image in full screen
SNL50: THE RED CARPET -- Pictured: Lady Gaga on Sunday, February 16, 2025 -- (Photo by NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images). Getty Images
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Lady Gaga has cancelled her final Montreal concert Monday night at the Bell Centre after performing two previous shows at the venue late last week.

The pop star announced the cancellation on social media, saying she has been suffering from a respiratory infection for a few days.

“To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "To everyone who was coming tonight, I'm absolutely heartbroken and so sorry"

She said her doctor strongly advised her not to perform Monday and that she didn’t think she could give her fans the quality of performance they deserve.

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“I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly couldn’t be more sorry to let you down.”

She apologized to those who had planned to attend Monday’s show and added that performing the first two concerts at the Bell Centre were “magical” and “very meaningful.”

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Click to play video: 'Before Lady Gaga: 5 stories from the pop icon’s journey to fame'
Before Lady Gaga: 5 stories from the pop icon’s journey to fame

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