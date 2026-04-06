Between 20 and 25 deceased canines have washed up on Washington state beach

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Investigators in Skagit County, Wash., are investigating a mysterious case.

On March 26, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to Guemes Island after someone reported six deceased canines had washed ashore.

Five additional dead canines were found along the shoreline and then on March 31, one additional dead canine was found floating in the La Conner Channel, the sheriff’s office said.

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On April 1, the bodies were taken to a local veterinarian for forensic necropsy and DNA testing.

On April 3, investigators told KIRO 7 that between 20 and 25 carcasses have now been found.

It is not yet confirmed if they are dogs, foxes or wolves, or something else.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit is actively investigating these incidents, they said in a social media post.

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Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office or Skagit 911 to speak with a deputy or Animal Control Officer.

Global News has reached out to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit for more information.