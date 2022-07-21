3 Regina people in custody following report of stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Regina are in custody and have been charged in relation to a reported stolen vehicle in the town of Kipling, Sask.

Police in the stolen auto unit observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Albert Street and 1st Avenue North at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Due to rush hour traffic, officers were unable to initiate a traffic stop. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the vehicle was located driving in the area of Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street,” according to the Regina Police Service. “Officers successfully deployed a spike belt. However, the vehicle carried on travelling west on Dewdney Avenue and eventually came to a stop outside of the city.”

Police added that with the assistance of the canine unit, officers took the three occupants of the vehicle into custody without further incident.

Alexi Large, 19, Micheal Patrick McPhee, 35, and Joshua John Bird, 34, are jointly charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Large and Bird are also charged with failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. McPhee is also charged with breach of a conditional sentence order.

Police stated that all three made their first court appearance on these charges in provincial court Thursday morning.

