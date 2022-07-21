Menu

Crime

3 Regina people in custody following report of stolen vehicle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 2:50 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Three Regina adults are charged after a vehicle stolen from the town of Kipling was spotted in the area of Albert Street and 1st Avenue North. File / Global News

Three people from Regina are in custody and have been charged in relation to a reported stolen vehicle in the town of Kipling, Sask.

Police in the stolen auto unit observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Albert Street and 1st Avenue North at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP charge Prince Albert woman after failure to stop in stolen vehicle

“Due to rush hour traffic, officers were unable to initiate a traffic stop. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the vehicle was located driving in the area of Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street,” according to the Regina Police Service. “Officers successfully deployed a spike belt. However, the vehicle carried on travelling west on Dewdney Avenue and eventually came to a stop outside of the city.”

Police added that with the assistance of the canine unit, officers took the three occupants of the vehicle into custody without further incident.

Read more: Regina 22-year-old charged following police pursuit of stolen Nissan Rogue

Alexi Large, 19, Micheal Patrick McPhee, 35, and Joshua John Bird, 34, are jointly charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Large and Bird are also charged with failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. McPhee is also charged with breach of a conditional sentence order.

Police stated that all three made their first court appearance on these charges in provincial court Thursday morning.

