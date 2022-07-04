Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Regina 22-year-old charged following police pursuit of stolen Nissan Rogue

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 8:10 pm
As the evening continued, different police units also observed the vehicle disobeying traffic signals and driving recklessly. File / Global News

A 22-year-old Regina man is facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Regina police say on Sunday, at approximately 11:16 p.m., officers saw a speeding vehicle near Angus Street at 4th Avenue.

Read more: 2nd teen charged in connection with Regina’s recent 6th homicide

The vehicle, a grey Nissan Rogue, matched the description of one that was recently reported stolen.

Police were able to read the license plate and learned that the plate had also been reported stolen in a separate incident.

As the evening continued, different police units also observed the vehicle disobeying traffic signals and driving recklessly.

Authorization was given for the use of a spike belt, which was deployed at approximately 2:30 a.m.

A short time later, though, the Nissan Rogue was found unoccupied in the area of Ross Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

Read more: Vigil held for 14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting, family seeks justice

Canine units found two people hiding nearby, and one was found to have no criminal involvement. The other individual, the 22 year-old, was arrested and charged.

Kaleb Braden Ryder of Regina has been charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public

Ryder was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Aug. 18.

