Traffic delays expected as hundreds of Hells Angels members roll through Toronto

Traffic delays are expected on Thursday as hundreds of Hells Angels members roll through parts of York Region and Toronto for a memorial procession.
The procession, which Toronto police said Wednesday is in honour of a fallen member of the outlaw Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, begins in Newmarket before heading down Highway 404 to Toronto.
From there, it’s expected to travel south on the Don Valley Parkway, east on Lake Shore Boulevard East, and then north on Carlaw Avenue before stopping at a location for a gathering.
“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist said Wednesday.
“We’re working with other police services, including the OPP and York Regional Police, to manage traffic and to ensure public safety during this motorcycle procession. We have no information to indicate that they intend to do anything other than participate in the memorial ride followed by a gathering in the city.”
York Regional Police said there would be an increased police presence and road closures in the area of Leslie Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket between 9 and 11 a.m.
Toronto police said delays in the city can be expected around 11 a.m. to noon on the DVP and Lake Shore Boulevard East and then again between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Carlaw Avenue is closed between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue until 7 p.m.
