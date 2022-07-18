Hells Angels members from across Canada expected to gather in Durham Region this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Hells Angels members from across the country are expected to gather in Durham Region this weekend and police say they are prepared for the event.

Deputy Chief Dean Bertrim of the Durham Regional Police Service was among several officials who held a press conference Monday morning explaining to the public what could be expected.

“On the weekend of July 22nd to 24th, which is obviously this Friday to Sunday, the Brooklin chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club will host a site for an event they are calling the 2022 Canada Run,” Bertrim said.

“We anticipate hundreds of motorcycle club members from across Canada to converge in our region.”

Bertrim said the Canada Run event is an opportunity for members of the outlaw motorcycle group from across the country to gather once a year.

He said the event will be held at a residence in Brooklin — a neighbourhood in Whitby — and up to 1,000 members could attend.

“While there’s a focus of hosting activities in the Brooklin location, we know Hells Angels members will be moving throughout the entire of the region in accommodations and the visiting of hospitality venues,” Bertrim said.

“On behalf of Chief (Todd) Rollauer and our members, I want to ensure the community that our service is well aware of the event and have a comprehensive operational plan in place and is supported by the provincial biker enforcement unit and our local and national partners.”

He said officers will have “a zero-tolerance approach” to any unlawful activity.

“We have already seen the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club supporters on social media trivializing this and questioning why we’re making a big deal about this and feel that we are unfairly painting the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in a negative light,” Bertrim said.

“Let me be clear today: they are an organized crime group who have consistently proven to be responsible for all manners of … crimes including drug trafficking, illegal gambling, human trafficking, firearms and acts of violence perpetrated by their members and/or through support clubs.”

There will be traffic disruptions over the weekend due to the event.

Highway 12, north of Columbus, will be open to local traffic only from Friday at 4 a.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.

Police said detour signs will be posted.

Bertrim said he did not want to cause panic by detailing what is expected over the weekend, but said he has “a responsibility to make sure that our community is aware and provided the accurate information.”

TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS: Due to a large-scale event involving the Hells Angels MC this weekend, Highway 12/Baldwin Street north of Columbus will be closed from Friday, July 22 @ 4am to Sunday, July 24 @ 9pm. Detour signs will be posted. See map below. pic.twitter.com/BPHD8EasYt — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 18, 2022

“Rest assured our primary focus in managing this event (is) to ensure we get through this safely and uneventfully for all,” he said.

Det. Insp. Scott Wade of the Ontario Provincial Police said normally events like the Canada Run aren’t “a significant public safety risk.”

“Our goal with having a police presence during the Hells Angels Canada Run is to focus on the safety of anyone impacted by this event, the safety of all participants in the Canada Run and to ensure things stay peaceful,” he said.

“If you see a large group of motorcycles, outlaw motorcycle club riders, don’t interact. Maintain your distance. Try to stay out of the line of motorcycles and be safe.”

Bertrim said he is not aware of any public safety concerns regarding the event.

“But can things happen? Can events happen? Absolutely. And we’re not naïve, and that’s why we’re prepared for it,” he said.

He said majority of the time at events like these police have had to deal with Highway Traffic Act offences, but there have also been criminal offences.

The weekend will be an opportunity for police to learn more about the group, but the primary focus is on community safety, Bertrim said.

Bertrim said policing over the weekend would not affect their day-to-day operations.

Durham police Insp. Ryan Connolly said officers have assembled a team to proactively speak to local businesses and hotels “to brief them on what to expect when members of the Hells Angels attend their establishments and address any concerns.”

“We will continue to be available for any assistance leading up to, during, and after this event,” he said.

Officials said any concerns should be brought to the attention of police and members of the public should not interact with Hells Angels members directly when possible.