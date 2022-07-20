Hundreds of Hells Angels members expected in Toronto Thursday for memorial procession

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Hells Angels members are expected to be in Toronto on Thursday for a memorial procession and subsequent gathering.

Toronto police held a press conference Wednesday morning advising the public of the event.

Supt. Scott Baptist said 800 to 1,000 motorcyclists, mainly consisting of members of the outlaw Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, are expected to travel south on Highway 404 from Newmarket and down the Don Valley Parkway, before stopping at a residence in east Toronto.

“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city,” he said.

“We’re working with other police services, including the OPP and York Regional Police, to manage traffic and to ensure public safety during this motorcycle procession. We have no information to indicate that they intend to do anything other than participate in the memorial ride followed by a gathering in the city.”

Baptist said the Hells Angels have been in contact with police services in the province. He said officials “have been informed” that Thursday’s event is separate from another large Hells Angels gathering that is expected to take place in Durham Region over the weekend.

Supt. Kim O’Toole said Thursday’s memorial is for a fallen member of the Hells Angels club.

“Between approximately 11 a.m. and noon tomorrow, the Toronto Police Service will track the procession’s movement, which is anticipated to travel southbound on the Don Valley Parkway from Highway 404 before travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard East,” Baptist said.

“The procession will end at a location on Carlaw Avenue between Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.”

Baptist said residents should expect traffic disruptions on the DVP and Lake Shore Boulevard East between 11 a.m. and noon and then again between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Delays can also be expected in the area of Carlaw and Eastern avenues beginning around 11 a.m. and lasting through the afternoon.

Baptist said road closures will be in effect and asked that people avoid travelling in the area if possible.

“As with any large gathering that takes place in our city, TPS will have visible resources in the area to ensure public safety and to minimize disruption and manage traffic issues,” he said.

“We will have a command post set up in 55 Division to provide additional support in the community that day and as always we encourage the public to contact us as needed.”

Baptist was asked if there are any concerns for public safety due to the event, which he said is being led by the Hells Angels’ downtown Toronto chapter.

“I think it’s important to remember that there is quite a robust police plan that is going to be addressing this issue,” he said in response.

“There are going to be many police officers in the area. We have a command post set up in the area and we have been in ongoing communication with this group to understand what exactly they intend to do and we do not have concerns about that and we’re going to be monitoring it to ensure that that is in fact the case.”

On Monday, Durham Regional Police held a press conference advising the public that hundreds of Hells Angels members from across the country are expected to gather in Whitby this weekend for their “2022 Canada Run event,” which the Durham deputy police chief said is an opportunity for members of the group to gather together.

Det. Insp. Scott Wade of the Ontario Provincial Police advised residents to not interact with members of the Hells Angels and keep their distance.

Baptist was asked whether Toronto police had similar advice.

“There’s a significant difference between what is known to be planned for the events on the weekend in Durham Region and what we believe is going to occur tomorrow in the city,” he said.

“We believe tomorrow is a memorial procession that is going to go a property on Carlaw Avenue and then is going to leave and leave the city of Toronto.”