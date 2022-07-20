Menu

Crime

RCMP in Deschambault Lake, Sask. seek help to locate missing 69-year-old man

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 7:47 pm
The Deschambault Lake RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 69-year-old man last seen on July 17. Family say it is unusual for him to be gone this long.
The Deschambault Lake RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 69-year-old man last seen on July 17. Family say it is unusual for him to be gone this long. Photo supplied: Saskatchewan RCMP

Police in Saskatchewan are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old man who was reported missing on July 20.

The Deschambault Lake RCMP stated in a media release Wednesday that police have been looking for Malcolm Custer.

Read more: RCMP lays bootlegging charges near Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan

“Malcolm left Deschambault Lake on foot to go to La Ronge on June 27, 2022,” the release said. “Being gone for that long is unusual for him and his family and police are worried for his well-being.”

Polices say Custer was last seen at the Big Sandy Bay Fishing and Hunting Resort north of Smeaton, Sask., on Sunday July 17. He is described as having a slender build, brown eyes, shoulder-length brown and grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He may appear lost.

Read more: Young Sask. man killed in collision between car and semi, say Estevan RCMP

He has connections to Stanley Mission, La Ronge and Prince Albert. police said.

Anyone seeing Custer or who knows where he is, is asked to contact Deschambault Lake RCMP at 306-632-2392. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting' RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting
RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting – Jul 8, 2022
