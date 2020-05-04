Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP lays bootlegging charges near Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 6:43 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested and charged two people with bootlegging in two separate incidents near Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested and charged two people with bootlegging in two separate incidents near Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan. Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested and charged two people with bootlegging in two separate incidents near Deschambault Lake, under the Saskatchewan Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act.

Police said they received information that a suspected local bootlegger was back in the community after leaving a few hours earlier.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RCMP lay 2 social distancing charges for gatherings

After conducting a traffic stop, police said open alcohol was immediately located, with several more bottles of alcohol found hidden in the vehicle.

A few hours later police said additional information was received that another person was also believed to be bringing alcohol into the community.

Protest held in Fort Saskatchewan after man charged in death of infant son granted bail

A traffic stop done by RCMP on that vehicle found that the driver is currently on conditions prohibiting the possession of alcohol, but was caught transporting several bottles of distilled alcohol and beer.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Police said all of the alcohol was seized from both vehicles and charges have been laid.

Adding, one of the persons was also charged under the Traffic Safety Act for operating an unregistered vehicle.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlcoholNorthern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMPDeschambault LakeBootleggingSaskatchewan Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.