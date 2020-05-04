RCMP lays bootlegging charges near Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested and charged two people with bootlegging in two separate incidents near Deschambault Lake, under the Saskatchewan Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act.

Police said they received information that a suspected local bootlegger was back in the community after leaving a few hours earlier.

After conducting a traffic stop, police said open alcohol was immediately located, with several more bottles of alcohol found hidden in the vehicle.

A few hours later police said additional information was received that another person was also believed to be bringing alcohol into the community.

A traffic stop done by RCMP on that vehicle found that the driver is currently on conditions prohibiting the possession of alcohol, but was caught transporting several bottles of distilled alcohol and beer.

Police said all of the alcohol was seized from both vehicles and charges have been laid.

Adding, one of the persons was also charged under the Traffic Safety Act for operating an unregistered vehicle.