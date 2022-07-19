Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Young Sask. man killed in collision between car and semi, say Estevan RCMP

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 7:03 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A collision between a car and a semi on Hwy #18, east of Bienfait, leaves an 18-year-old from Regina dead and the other with minor injuries. File/Getty

Saskatchewan police say one person was killed in a collision between a car and a semi Tuesday.

Estevan RCMP said in a news release that at approximately 9:40 a.m., they received a report of a collision on Highway 18, east of Bienfait, Sask.

Read more: Police in Estevan, Sask. investigating fatal collision involving train, semi-truck

“The driver of the car, an 18-year-old male from Regina, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to the release. “His family has been notified. The driver of the semi reported minor injuries.”

Trending Stories

Police stated that Highway 18 was closed at first to conduct their initial investigation but it has since reopened.

Read more: Estevan police advise public of illegitimate STARS phone calls asking for money

Story continues below advertisement

Estevan RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder' Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder
Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder – May 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagFatal Collision tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagHighway crash tagSemi Crash tagEstevan RCMP tagBienfait tagSaskatchewan Collision tagHighway 18 crash tagSaskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers