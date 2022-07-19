Young Sask. man killed in collision between car and semi, say Estevan RCMP

Saskatchewan police say one person was killed in a collision between a car and a semi Tuesday.
Estevan RCMP said in a news release that at approximately 9:40 a.m., they received a report of a collision on Highway 18, east of Bienfait, Sask.
“The driver of the car, an 18-year-old male from Regina, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to the release. “His family has been notified. The driver of the semi reported minor injuries.”
Police stated that Highway 18 was closed at first to conduct their initial investigation but it has since reopened.
Estevan RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.
