Police in Estevan, Sask. investigating fatal collision involving train, semi-truck

RCMP in Estevan, Sask., have opened an investigation into a fatal collision that occurred on Monday in rural Saskatchewan between a semi-truck and train.

Police were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to a report of a collision at an uncontrolled railway crossing on Township Road 34 northwest of Hitchcock, Sask.

The community is about 14 kilometres northwest of Estevan.

Investigators learned that a semi-truck and train had collided at the railway crossing.

A 42-year-old man from Carnduff, Sask., who was the driver of the truck, was taken to hospital following the collision. He later died in hospital.

RCMP say the truck driver’s family has been notified of his death.

Police add there were no reported injuries to people on the train.

The road was closed during the initial investigation involving Estevan RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist, but the road has since re-opened.

This investigation is ongoing.

