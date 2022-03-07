Battlefords RCMP respond to incident in Red Pheasant First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to an incident over the weekend in Red Pheasant First Nation that required increased police presence.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. when Battlefords RCMP responded to a firearms complaint on the First Nation, which is 40 km south of North Battleford.

“Officers located a deceased man on a roadway,” police stated. “He has been identified as a 21-year-old (man) from Red Pheasant First Nation. His family has been notified.”

Police stated the investigation has determined that there was a verbal altercation at a residence. The victim was leaving the residence when he was fatally injured.

“Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the community,” police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

