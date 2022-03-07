Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Battlefords RCMP respond to incident in Red Pheasant First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 7:21 pm
There is a continued increased police presence in Red Pheasant First Nation as RCMP investigate an incident from Sunday that left one man dead. View image in full screen
There is a continued increased police presence in Red Pheasant First Nation as RCMP investigate an incident from Sunday that left one man dead. File / Global News

Police responded to an incident over the weekend in Red Pheasant First Nation that required increased police presence.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. when Battlefords RCMP responded to a firearms complaint on the First Nation, which is 40 km south of North Battleford.

Read more: North Battleford RCMP release sketches of suspects in serious assault

“Officers located a deceased man on a roadway,” police stated. “He has been identified as a 21-year-old (man) from Red Pheasant First Nation. His family has been notified.”

Police stated the investigation has determined that there was a verbal altercation at a residence. The victim was leaving the residence when he was fatally injured.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP charge two people in connection with North Battleford, Sask. apartment fire

Story continues below advertisement

“Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the community,” police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire' Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire
Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire – Jan 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagNorth Battleford tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagBattlefords RCMP tagRed Pheasant First Nation tagIncreased police presence tagSaskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers