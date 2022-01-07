North Battleford RCMP release sketches of suspects in serious assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the police sketches of three suspects in a serious assault.

Police state that on Nov. 7, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Battlefords RCMP received a report of a serious assault at a residence in the RM of North Battleford.

A man was seriously assaulted by three other men, who police say fled in a white Dodge crew cab pickup truck. The victim was taken to the hospital and is described to have serious injuries.

“North Battleford GIS has been actively investigating this incident since with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Battlefords Forensic Identification Services and a Saskatchewan RCMP sketch artist,” police stated in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The artist has created composite sketches of the suspects, which are attached. One male is described as having brown hair and yellowed, stained teeth. Another has what appeared to be a teardrop tattoo near his eye.”

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the men in these sketches. If you recognize any of them, please contact your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Police say information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online.

1:46 Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire