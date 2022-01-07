Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Crime

North Battleford RCMP release sketches of suspects in serious assault

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 5:45 pm
The Battlefords RCMP are requesting for the public's help in identifying the three men who fled the scene of a serious assault incident in the RM of North Battleford. View image in full screen
The Battlefords RCMP are requesting for the public's help in identifying the three men who fled the scene of a serious assault incident in the RM of North Battleford. Battlefords RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the police sketches of three suspects in a serious assault.

Police state that on Nov. 7, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Battlefords RCMP received a report of a serious assault at a residence in the RM of North Battleford.

Read more: RCMP charge two people in connection with North Battleford, Sask. apartment fire

A man was seriously assaulted by three other men, who police say fled in a white Dodge crew cab pickup truck. The victim was taken to the hospital and is described to have serious injuries.

“North Battleford GIS has been actively investigating this incident since with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Battlefords Forensic Identification Services and a Saskatchewan RCMP sketch artist,” police stated in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sask. woman recalls escape from North Battleford apartment building fire

“The artist has created composite sketches of the suspects, which are attached. One male is described as having brown hair and yellowed, stained teeth. Another has what appeared to be a teardrop tattoo near his eye.”

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the men in these sketches. If you recognize any of them, please contact your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Police say information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online.

Click to play video: 'Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire' Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire
Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire
