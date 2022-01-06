RCMP charge two people in connection with North Battleford, Sask. apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation of an apartment building fire that led to evacuations and displacements of many tenants have led to charges.

The North Battleford RCMP’s Municipal General Investigation Section has laid charges and arrested two individuals in relation to this fire, which was confirmed to be suspicious in nature.

Twenty-two-year old Keeanu Crookedneck of North Battleford, Sask., is charged with one of count of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life. Crookedneck will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Jan. 7, 2022.

The second accused is identified as 42-year-old Naomi Jean Yellowtail of North Battleford, who is also charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of breach of undertaking.

Yellowtail was scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Jan. 6, 2022.

“I would like to thank our investigators, as well as the North Battleford Fire Service and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, for quickly and thoroughly working through this investigation, enabling us to lay charges and arrest these individuals,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk, acting commander of the North Battleford RCMP in a media release.

“I also want to thank all the emergency personnel who worked bravely, calmly and diligently at a dangerous scene to ensure all residents of this apartment complex were able to escape.”

Police say that on Jan. 5, the City of North Battleford noted that the building’s residents were successfully evacuated. Seventeen residents and six emergency responders were transported to hospital and have since been released.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency support services for those displaced by the fire.

