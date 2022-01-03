Menu

Comments

Crime

Battlefords RCMP responds to fire at apartment building

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 6:56 pm
The Battlefords RCMP responded to an apartment building fire in North Battleford and is requesting for the public's assistance in this incident. View image in full screen
The Battlefords RCMP responded to an apartment building fire in North Battleford and is requesting for the public's assistance in this incident. Courtesy: Mark A Parenteau

The RCMP in the Battlefords responded to a fire at an apartment building in North Battleford.

Police say on Jan. 3 at approximately 1:25 a.m., the Battlefords RCMP were dispatched to a fire at an apartment building on the 1400 block of 102 Street in North Battleford.

Read more: North Battleford homicide victim remembered as caring mother and daughter

“Upon arrival, officers found the building was fully engulfed in fire. North Battleford Fire and Emergency Services, other area fire departments and local EMS also responded,” police stated. “Residents evacuated the building and a number of them were taken to hospital with injuries. We do not have updates on their conditions.”

Police say the Battlefords RCMP is currently working to confirm the safety of all building residents. Police are asking those who live in this complex and have not yet spoken to police to call 310-RCMP.

Read more: RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

Police say further details are not yet available as this is an unfolding investigation. Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire investigators will now be assisting.

Police report the initial investigation suggests this fire may be suspicious in nature. Police are asking if anyone has information on this incident, to immediately call 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

