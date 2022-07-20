Menu

Crime

Battleford, Sask. man arrested, charged with assault in alleged attack on Poundmaker man: RCMP

By Jeanelle Mandes & Easton Hamm Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 5:11 pm
Police have made an arrest and charged Adam Lesmeister, from Battleford, with one count of assault on a man from Poundmaker Cree Nation. View image in full screen
Police have made an arrest and charged Adam Lesmeister, from Battleford, with one count of assault on a man from Poundmaker Cree Nation. Courtesy: Eleanore Sunchild

Saskatchewan RCMP released the name of one of the suspects who allegedly attacked a 40-year-old Poundmaker Cree Nation Man in Battleford recently.

Adam Lesmeister, 46, was arrested the evening of July 19 and was charged with one count of assault.

Read more: Poundmaker man allegedly attacked by 3 Sask. men seeks justice, accountability

On Sunday, July 17, Colby Tootoosis was unhooking a trailer he borrowed from his friends Eleanore Sunchild and Anthony Linklater in Battleford. He claims he was attacked by three white men and the incident was caught on a backyard camera.

“Battleford RCMP were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred on the 0-100 block of 17th Street East in Battleford,” according to an RCMP release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers immediately responded. Initial investigation determined an adult male was approached by three males he did not know. One of the three males assaulted him; all three left the area before officers arrived. The victim received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Trending Stories

Read more: FSIN accuse RCMP of fuelling racial tensions after fatal Biggar, Sask., shooting

The victim’s brother, Mylan Tootoosis, says heavier charges should be considered. He wonders why trespass charges are being left out.

“It looks like the police are maintaining the protection of white people and the reality is that Indigenous people have the book thrown at us constantly and is that book only reserved for Indians?” said Tootoosis. “It looks like that in Battleford.”

Lesmeister will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Aug. 22, 2022. Police stated the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

