Prince Albert Police Service makes arrest in connection with June 2021 homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service said it arrested a 31-year-old man from Muskoday, Sask., on Wednesday for accessory after the fact in connection with the June 2021 homicide of Drexlyr Whitehead.

Officers said they are still investigating, and that this is the first arrest in connection with this homicide.

On June 20, 2021, police responded to a call of a weapons complaint around 2 p.m. at the 1900 block of 14th Street West.

Officers found Whitehead dead at the scene.

The accused makes his first provincial court appearance Thursday morning.

