Crime

33-year-old woman found dead in her cell at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 6:07 pm
A 33-year-old inmate at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre was found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old inmate at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre was found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning. File / Global News

Officials have confirmed that a 33-year-old female inmate was declared dead Friday morning at Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

“The inmate was found unresponsive in her cell,” according to a media release. “Corrections staff called EMS and initiated life-saving measures. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 8:45 a.m.”

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating the case. An internal investigation into the woman’s death will be conducted by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Trending Stories

Officials have stated that this death is not related to COVID-19. Attempts are being made to notify the next of kin.

