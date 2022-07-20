Saskatchewan police report 319 impaired driving criminal charges in June

Send this page to someone via email

Police across Saskatchewan laid 319 impaired driving charges in June, according to SGI.

An SGI release said there were also 163 administrative licence suspensions to people who were over the provincial limit for alcohol and drugs.

Those suspensions come with a minimum three-day vehicle impoundment and required driver education classes.

In Saskatchewan, experienced drivers are suspended for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding .04.

New drivers, those with a learner or novice licence or anyone aged 21 and under aren’t allowed any alcohol.

There is a zero tolerance policy for cannabis and other drugs for all drivers.

Criminal code impaired driving charges come with an immediate, indefinite licence suspension and a minimum 30-day vehicle impoundment.

If the driver is convicted, they will face stiff fines that start at $1,000, safe driver recognition penalties starting at $1,250 and longer-term driving suspensions.

Impaired drivers must also take driver education and install Ignition Interlock in their vehicle.

“The penalties for deciding to drive impaired are serious because choosing to drive impaired puts everyone on the road at risk. Driving impaired can not only wreck your summer… it can ruin your life. Always find a safe ride,” SGI stated.

In June, police also reported 482 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, or not having children in the proper car seat or booster.

There were also 831 tickets issued for distracted driving, 719 of which were for using a cellphone while driving.

Additionally, there were 5,336 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving offences.

