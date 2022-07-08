Menu

Crime

Brandon woman, 2 small kids extricated from impaired driving wreck, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 4:27 pm
The vehicle involved in the July 6 crash. View image in full screen
The vehicle involved in the July 6 crash. Manitoba RCMP

A Brandon, Man., mother and her two young children had to be extricated from a car wreck Wednesday night, in what Manitoba RCMP are calling an impaired driving incident.

RCMP said they were called to Richmond Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they saw a severely damaged vehicle with a caved-in roof and a torn-off windshield.

The driver, 29, and her two daughters, 5 and 11 months, were rescued from the wreck and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was tested at the hospital and found to be impaired. Upon her release, she was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Read more: Lynn Lake man struck, killed by impaired driver, Manitoba RCMP say

Story continues below advertisement

The woman’s licence was suspended and she was released with an upcoming court date.

Blue Hills RCMP said this incident was one of four impaired driving arrests in a three-day period.

“Making such a high-risk choice makes absolutely no sense to me,” said Cpl. Jacob Stanton.

“That powerful machine you are driving needs your full attention, so why would you impair yourself and take away your ability to maintain control? It’s such a dangerous and thoughtless decision.”

Stanton said he hopes the recent incidents will cause other drivers to be vigilant and make better decisions.

Click to play video: 'Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall' Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall
Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall

 

