Brandon woman, 2 small kids extricated from impaired driving wreck, Manitoba RCMP say

A Brandon, Man., mother and her two young children had to be extricated from a car wreck Wednesday night, in what Manitoba RCMP are calling an impaired driving incident.

RCMP said they were called to Richmond Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they saw a severely damaged vehicle with a caved-in roof and a torn-off windshield.

The driver, 29, and her two daughters, 5 and 11 months, were rescued from the wreck and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was tested at the hospital and found to be impaired. Upon her release, she was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

The woman’s licence was suspended and she was released with an upcoming court date.

Blue Hills RCMP said this incident was one of four impaired driving arrests in a three-day period.

“Making such a high-risk choice makes absolutely no sense to me,” said Cpl. Jacob Stanton.

“That powerful machine you are driving needs your full attention, so why would you impair yourself and take away your ability to maintain control? It’s such a dangerous and thoughtless decision.”

Stanton said he hopes the recent incidents will cause other drivers to be vigilant and make better decisions.

