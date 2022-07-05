Regina boy’s condition is improving after being hit by impaired driver, family says

The seven-year-old boy who was hit by an impaired driver on June 21, 2022, on the 200 block of Dalgleish Drive is doing better. He was recently moved out of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Benjamin Dufour suffered a broken femur, broken humerus, broken pelvis, broken ribs, broken sternum, skull fractures and soft tissue damage to his c-spine. Benjamin’s family confirmed in a written statement that his condition is improving.

“Ben is now in the Pediatric Ward of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital,” stated Tamara Cherry, a family spokesperson. “His progress has been truly amazing and the doctors are delighted with his progress. Ben has regained consciousness, can breathe on his own, and has been able to communicate. He has started regaining his memory and is showing signs of his old personality. His body is starting to heal, and his physiotherapy indicates he has feeling and movement in his entire body.”

Following the accident, Regina EMS transported Benjamin to Regina General Hospital, where he was stabilized after several hours. He then was airlifted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon to treat his serious injuries.

The man who struck Ben, Charles Howard Raycraft, 47, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm. His court date has not been set.

A Go Fund Me page established for Ben has surpassed its end goal of $75,000 and is currently around $83,970. The family stated they are grateful for everyone’s well wishes for Ben during his recovery process.

“Although we know this will still take some time, we are optimistic about his recovery. Our hope is to bring Ben back to Regina soon to continue his rehabilitation,” a prepared statement from the family read. “We also want to thank everyone for the concern, prayers and generous support. The support we have received has been overwhelming. We are truly grateful.”

– with files from Andrew Benson

