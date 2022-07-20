Menu

Crime

Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 1:22 pm
RCMP said retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972.
RCMP said retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface

A First Nations woman says a 92-year-old priest accused of assaulting her when she was a student at a former residential school is a coward for not attending his first court appearance.

Arthur Masse faces one count of indecent assault from when the woman was 10 and attended the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case

His lawyer appeared on his behalf in court Powerview, north of Winnipeg, and his next court date was set for Aug. 17.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence' Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence
Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence – Jun 21, 2022

Victoria McIntosh, who is 63, says she had hoped the priest would be in court so she could face him for the first time in more than 50 years.

Trending Stories
In court, she held onto a sweater she wore as a child.

Read more: Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school

She says speaking out about her experience in the school was one of the most difficult things she’s done, but she feels like she’s finally been heard.

The Canadian Press doesn’t typically name complainants in such cases but McIntosh said she wants to speak publicly and no publication ban was ordered.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case' Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case
Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case – Jun 17, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
