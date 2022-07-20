Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nations woman says a 92-year-old priest accused of assaulting her when she was a student at a former residential school is a coward for not attending his first court appearance.

Arthur Masse faces one count of indecent assault from when the woman was 10 and attended the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba.

His lawyer appeared on his behalf in court Powerview, north of Winnipeg, and his next court date was set for Aug. 17.

Victoria McIntosh, who is 63, says she had hoped the priest would be in court so she could face him for the first time in more than 50 years.

In court, she held onto a sweater she wore as a child.

She says speaking out about her experience in the school was one of the most difficult things she’s done, but she feels like she’s finally been heard.

The Canadian Press doesn’t typically name complainants in such cases but McIntosh said she wants to speak publicly and no publication ban was ordered.

