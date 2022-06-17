Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP to address arrest related to residential school Friday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 10:08 am
An exterior view of the residential school at Fort Alexander is shown in this handout image provided by the archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface. View image in full screen
An exterior view of the residential school at Fort Alexander is shown in this handout image provided by the archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface

Manitoba RCMP will be providing an update Friday morning related to an arrest in a decade-long investigation into abuse at a former Manitoba residential school.

The province confirmed Thursday that a person has been charged with indecent assault on a female related to the investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg. The school closed in 1970.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre will speak to media from RCMP headquarters at 9:30 a.m.

Read more: Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school

RCMP are cautioning that the information shared Friday morning could be upsetting or traumatizing to some people.

Trending Stories

Beginning in 2010, the investigation — which, according to police, involved more than 700 interviews across North America — included a review of archived records of the school, including student and employee lists.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

— with files from The Canadian Press

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: 'Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school' Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagResidential Schools tagRCMP Manitoba tagAbuse tagcrime in Manitoba tagresidential school abuse tagFort Alexander Residential School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers