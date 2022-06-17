Manitoba RCMP to address arrest related to residential school Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP will be providing an update Friday morning related to an arrest in a decade-long investigation into abuse at a former Manitoba residential school.

The province confirmed Thursday that a person has been charged with indecent assault on a female related to the investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg. The school closed in 1970.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre will speak to media from RCMP headquarters at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP are cautioning that the information shared Friday morning could be upsetting or traumatizing to some people.

Beginning in 2010, the investigation — which, according to police, involved more than 700 interviews across North America — included a review of archived records of the school, including student and employee lists.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

— with files from The Canadian Press

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

0:39 Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school Charge laid in decade-long investigation into abuse at Manitoba residential school