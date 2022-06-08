Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Tip of the iceberg’: 6 potential unmarked graves found near former Pine Creek residential school

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 6:44 pm
AltoMaxx staff searching former residential school site in the Pine Creek First Nation area. View image in full screen
AltoMaxx staff searching former residential school site in the Pine Creek First Nation area. Angela McKay, Pine Creek First Nation councillor

After the discovery of six potential unmarked graves near a former residential school in western Manitoba, the Pine Creek First Nation chief believes the current findings are only the tip of the iceberg.

Chief Derek Nepinak says the potential graves were detected in early May by AltoMaxx staff.

Following a ground-penetrating radar search beneath a Catholic church near the former school, six anomalies were reported.

Read more: Group forms to support Indigenous-led searches of residential school burial sites in Manitoba

Despite pending confirmation regarding the nature of the anomalies, the ‘horror stories’ linked to the church are enough to sound alarms in the community.

“It’s very difficult news for our community,” he says. “We have a lot of families that have a very strong historical ties to the Catholic Church, of course. And like many Indigenous communities across the country, you know, there’s a lot of spiritual allegiances to the Catholic Church that we have to be mindful of, and we have to navigate this discussion very carefully.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit' Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit
Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit

Nepinak says the findings have provoked a wide range of emotions for Pine Creek First Nation residents.

Trending Stories

“There’s been a lot of anger and resentment towards the church in that regard. At the same time, there are people who are focusing on forgiveness and families that are trying to forgive and move forward into a future that’s more promising than what we’ve lived through as a community.”

Read more: ‘I kept it hidden’: Survivor of Kamloops Indian Residential School speaks for 1st time

Nepinak says the search is only in its initial phases and expects further searches will uncover more in the coming weeks.

“Hand-in-hand with the actual physical search, we do have archival research that’s being conducted, which is identifying every single student, according to the lists had been provided historically going back to 1890, a list of every single student that attended the school. And we’re also trying to cross-reference records of deaths that happened at the school. So we know that there are a significant number of of unmarked graves in the area that we are going to be speaking of in the coming weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential School tagunmarked graves tagPine Creek First Nation tagPine Creek tagresidential school unmarked graves tagChief Derek Nepinak tagPine Creek Residential school tagresidential school manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers