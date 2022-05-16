Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unmarked graves at Canada’s residential schools are ‘tip of the iceberg’: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis to visit Canada’s Indigenous communities in a step towards reconciliation' Pope Francis to visit Canada’s Indigenous communities in a step towards reconciliation
Archbishop Richard Smith, the general coordinator of the Papal Visit to Canada, said on Friday that the Pope’s visit to the country in July will provide him an opportunity to speak with and listen to Indigenous people "on their land" after the historic apology for the Church’s role in Canada’s residential schools. The archbishop said the visit was a further step towards reconciliation and healing.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the searches on the grounds of former residential schools to date are just the beginning.

Nearly one year ago, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced ground-penetrating radar had found the possible remains of about 200 children on the site of a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C.

The 2015 report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had found, through records and accounts shared by survivors, that thousands of children had died at these institutions, or gone missing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Indigenous people made history in Rome. Here’s how some want that history recorded

Still, the discovery in Kamloops brought the devastation caused by the church-run, government-funded residential school system into focus for many non-Indigenous Canadians, and renewed calls for justice.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller says that since there are 140 former residential school sites in Canada, the searches to date are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

He promised the federal government would keep offering financial supports.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Residential Schools tagCanada residential schools tagResidential School tagMarc Miller tagmarc miller residential schools tagcanada reconcilation tagmarc miller reconciliation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers