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Canada

Halifax hosting defence firms at record-breaking conference amid protests

By Mitchell Bailey & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 4:12 pm
2 min read
International defence companies are gathering in Halifax this week for one of the country's largest security conventions. View image in full screen
International defence companies are gathering in Halifax this week for one of the country's largest security conventions. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
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International defence companies are gathering in Halifax this week for one of the country’s largest security conventions.

With more than 3,000 attendees at DEFSEC Atlantic 2026, industry representatives and government officials say it reflects a generational wave of defence spending in the province.

“There’s an increased interest from companies around the world about what’s happening here in Nova Scotia,” said Sheldon Gillis, Invest Nova Scotia’s managing defence director.

This year’s conference is the largest on record, according to the province, and is “further evidence” of Nova Scotia’s position as Canada’s defence capital, which supports more than 17,000 jobs provincewide.

The province adds that the defence and aerospace sector contributes $2.7 billion to the province’s GDP.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced $3 billion in new infrastructure and defence spending for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. That included more than $2 billion to modernize infrastructure, expand training and build facilities for new warships and aircraft in Nova Scotia.

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“The federal government is reinvesting to modernize and rebuild our Canadian Armed Forces and Nova Scotia is very well positioned to reap some of those benefits,” said Colton LeBlanc, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Growth, Development, and Defence Industries.

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LeBlanc says Nova Scotia’s existing military infrastructure and access to the North Atlantic make it easy for companies to set up shop.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa spending $4 million on defence industry projects in Atlantic Canada'
Ottawa spending $4 million on defence industry projects in Atlantic Canada

Dartmouth-based start-up, Omnitech Electronics, was among the companies looking to attract new customers.

“We’re so happy to just kind of meet people as they walk by, whether they be potential folks that we can collaborate with, customers, what not,” said Nicholas Barrett, an engineer with the company.

But not everyone is aligned with the goals of DEFSEC Atlantic.

Protesters outside the three-day event at the Halifax Convention Centre described it as an “arms expo” for companies profiting from conflict.

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“The reason we oppose it is because the arms industries is creating havoc and destruction around the world and has been increasing in the amount of resources that it takes up year after year, with the last two years increasingly having been the best years for the arms industry,” said Asaf Rashid, a member of the Halifax Committee Against Imperialist War And Genocide.

In response, LeBlanc says he hears the concerns but his focus is clear.

“My focus here is to support on what’s being displayed here, but certainly respect the voices of those outside,” he said.

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