Canada

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Mattias Janmark to 1-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 6:56 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers add goalie Jack Campbell in free agency, keep Brett Kulak

The six-foot-one, 205-pound Janmark played 67 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, recording 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) along with 21 penalty minutes and a plus minus rating of +3.

File photo of Mattias Janmark. View image in full screen
File photo of Mattias Janmark. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Originally selected 79th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Draft, the Swede was traded to the Dallas Stars in 2015 and played 73 games in first NHL season.

READ MORE: Evander Kane signs with Edmonton Oilers prior to free agency

Trending Stories

Following four seasons and 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) over 297 games with the Stars, Janmark signed as a free agent with the Chicago Blackhawks in October, 2020. He collected 19 points in 41 games before being traded by Chicago to Vegas in April of 2021.

Over six years and 420 career NHL games, Janmark has 158 points (66 goals, 92 assists) along with 109 penalty minutes.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 seasons in NHL

The veteran forward also has another 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 61 career playoff appearances including a hat trick in Vegas’ game seven, first-round win over the Minnesota Wild in May 2021.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans react to free agency signings' Edmonton Oilers fans react to free agency signings
Edmonton Oilers fans react to free agency signings
© 2022 The Canadian Press
